10th Zee Gold Awards was a star studded affair and we spotted the who’s who of the Television industry attending them.

The Best Actor and Best Actress honors were won by Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The duo also bagged Best Jodi award for the portrayal of Raman Bhalla and Ishita Bhalla in the popular prime time serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Also, Mouni Roy won two awards – The Face Of The Year And Best Actress Popular for Naagin 2.

Two special categories were also introduced in the event – Most Fit Actor and Most Fit Actress.

While Mohammad Nazim of Saath Nibhana Saathiya bagged the Most Fit Actor award, Surbhi Chandna of Ishqbaaz grabbed the Most Fit Actress Trophy.

Other popular televison celebs like Adaa Khan, Yuvika Choudhary, Prince Narula, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karan Wahi, Dilip Joshi, Jay Bhanushali, Shiny Doshi, Krystle D’Souza, Rubina Dilaik, Mohammad Nazim, Vivian Dsena, Aditi Bhatia, Anita Hassnandani, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi graced the event with their presence.

Here’s the complete winners list:

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Female) -Adaa Khan for Naagin and Riddhi Dogra for Woh Apna Sa

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Male) – Vikkas Manaktala for Ghulam

Best supporting actress critics choice – Prachi Shah for Swabhimaan

Most Fit Actress – Surbhi Chandna

Most Fit Actor – Mohammad Nazim

Face of the Year – Mouni Roy

Best Anchor – Ritvik Dhanjani

Best Negative role (popular) – Anita Hassnandani for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Best Actor Female (popular) – Divyanka Tripathi for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Best Actor Male – Karan Patel for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Best Child Actor – Kartikey Malviya for Shani

Best Supporting Actress popular – Parul Chauhan for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best Jodi – Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel for Yeh Hai Mohabbateinr