The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil sheds tears, Kiku Sharda congratulates everyone on 100th episode

The Kapil Sharma Show completed its 100th episode on Sunday and it was quite eventful! Celebs adorning the guest’s chair included Indian women’s cricket team members–Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy and Jhulan Goswami and actor Boman Irani along with young contestants of the reality show Sabse Bada Kalakar.

Congratulating everyone on the completion of the 100th episode, comedian Kiku Sharda tweeted, “Tonight wala episode @SonyTV TKSS 9pm, a century of happiness with @KapilSharmaK9 and team #100WaliHappiness”.

Kiku has remained loyal to Kapil and has stood beside him at a time when key members of the cast quit post Kapil and Sunil’s ugly in-flight spat last month.

The episode was overall enjoyable and the surprise came when Kapil Sharma, the host thanked former members of the show Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar without taking their names. Kapil said, “I am thankful to all the celebrities who have come to our show from various fields. I would also like to thank my current team and the ones who are not with us today.” Does that mean Kapil Sharma is missing his former teammates?

Navjot Singh Sidhu requested the two comedians Kapil and Sunil to join hands once again for the sake of the show. Without taking their names, he said, “It is such a bouquet which God has created. It is not in the hands of a man to create such a big show on his own and take it to a milestone of 300 episodes. It is my request to everyone, to not let this bouquet of flowers scatter, but to keep it together so that it can spread its fragrance everywhere. This bouquet isn’t mine, neither is it yours, but it belongs to the entire country.”

Kapil Sharma performed a nicely made collage of his previous episodes and the comedian could not hold back tears at the end of his performance. We wonder if he was remembering Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi! He also referred to Sunil Grover’s character. Mentioning Sumona Chakravarti, who plays Dr Mashoor Gulati’s (Sunil Grover) daughter Sarla, Kapil said, “Maa iski maayke gayi hui hai aur baap rutha hua hai!”

Kapil seems to be really missing Sunil on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Mr Grover, are you listening?