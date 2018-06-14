BARC Report Week 23: The BARC report for week 23 is out and we are here to tell you about the top 10 shows of the week. As you all know, Broadcast Research Audience Council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are doing amazing on TV and have got the best numbers.

Well, let’s take a look at this week’s impressions of these top 10 shows.

URBAN+RURAL

Season 3 of Colors’ fantasy series Naagin debuted this week and audiences seem to love the show. The numbers speak for itself as Naagin 3 comes in at first place with a whopping 16.5 million impressions. Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya comes in at second place with 12.4 million impressions and reruns of it on Zee Anmol takes the third spot with a close 12.3 million impressions. Then comes Kundali Bhagya scoring an easy 11.2 million impression. On the fifth spot, we have Colors’ Dance Deewane bringing in a total of 10.8 million impressions. This is followed by Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah with a decent 9.7 million impressions. The 6th and 7th spot is taken by Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala with 7.8 and 7.7 million impressions respectively. On the 9th position, we have reruns of Mahek on Zee Anmol garnering 7 million impressions. Coming in very close to Mahek is the reruns of very popular Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma on Sony Pal with a little more than 6.9 million impressions.

URBAN

This week’s debutante Naagin 3 scores big with 10.3 million impressions, placing it on the first place. Then comes Colors’ Dance Deewane bringing in almost 7.6 million impressions. Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya comes in close with a respectable 7.5 million impressions. It’s followed by Kundali Bhagya garnering 6.6 million impressions and Ishq Subhan Allah with 6.2 million impressions taking the 4th and 5th spot.

Rest 5 from the list were:

6th position – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which airs on Star Plus scored 5.7 million impressions.

7th position – Star Plus’s Kulfi Kumar Bajewala earned 5.5 million impressions.

8th position – Sony Sab’s popular show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma comes in with 4.7 million impressions.

9th position – Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas ki gained 4.4 million impressions.

10th position – Colors Udaan witnessed a consistent 3.5 million impressions.

Hope you’ve your favourite show in these lists, if not then watch it support it and bring it up with the biggies.