Baahubali: The Conclusion released last week and it has been garnered with ample of praises by the critics as well as the audience. The film is gathering some astonishing numbers at the box office. From its massive collections on the first day, it has been setting new records daily.

While one would say that April is usually a dull month for releases on account of exams and financial year end, Baahubali 2 has certainly proven that there’s no need for festive spots for a film to make massive numbers.

The film started off with 41 crores on Friday for its Hindi version. For a film to make numbers like this on a working day is definitely commendable. Further, the magnum opus has continued to put up a great show so far and hence is currently the talk of the town.

Although one has to agree that Baahubali 2 has been a saviour for a dull month like April.

Here’s a look at films that have managed to make good business a the box office in April previously:

Housefull 2 (2012) – 114 Crores

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asin starrer Housefull 2 made it to the 100 crore club in 2012. comedy-drama became a super-hit after pulling off a good business at the box office. Even with the IPL season, the film enjoyed good footfalls.

Aashiqui 2 (2013) – 85.40 Crores

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic drama released in April 2013. The Mohit Suri film had made a mark with its melodious music album that had everyone grooving to it, round the year. The film was touted to be one of the most romantic films of the year and made an unexpected business of 85.40 crores at the box office, which was quite huge considering Shraddha and Aditya’s star values at that time. In fact, the film had made a huge profit of 612%.

2 States (2014) – 104 Crores

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel 2 States, Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor starrer by the same name was a surprise in terms of its box office performance. The film despite of mediocre reviews, managed to woo audiences and one may call it to be an Alia Bhatt film, since it was her performance that drove audiences to theaters.The film became Alia and Arjun’s first 100 crore grosser.

The Jungle Book (2016) – 188 Crores

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan hit the theaters in April and one would have expected it to be a biggie considering the Khan effect. Unfortunately, Fan could not perform as expected. It made a lifetime collection of 85 crores, which was quite low for a film starring Shah Rukh. The highest grosser of April last year was, Disney’s The Jungle Book. Starring Neel Sethi as Mowgli, the film was released in Hindi too and made a massive business of 188 crores from it. The Hollywood drama became the highest grosser in India last year. Who would have thought that a Hollywood film, starring a kid and a bunch of animated characters could make a business almost double of an SRK film?

Well, looking at the past few years, it’s quite clear that April is not the best of months for Bollywood business and hence films like Baahubali needs to get celebrated for the success they are tasting!

Looking at the current trends, we are sure Baahubali is setting the record really high and will remain to be the highest April grosser for quite some time now!