It came as a shock as to why Salman Khan starrer Tubelight failed so miserably at the box office. The film directed by Kabir Khan turned out to be an out and out emotional affair that was rejected by the audiences and critics.

Tubelight till now has collected approximately 120 crores at the domestic box office, which is quite low for a Salman Khan film. Naturally, such a poor performance has affected the distributors as they have suffered from huge losses.

Apparently, Salman has now taken a decision that he will pay the distributors for their losses. According to reports, the Sultan star has agreed to pay 55 crores. This is certainly a great gesture from the star who himself must have been disappointed with the film. Despite of Eid being a lucky slot for Salman, this time the audience chose content over stardom and hence it did not take home the big bucks.

Tubelight is set amidst the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War. It is adapted from American film Little Boy. It chronicles an emotional journey of Laxman who is in search of his brother post the war ends.

Trending :

In the past, we have seen how Shah Rukh Khan too paid his distributors for the losses of films like Dilwale, Paheli and even Asoka. He nearly paid upto 50% for the losses of Dilwale and the gesture was lauded by everyone.

While 2017 certainly did not start for Salman in a big way, we believe he will make up for this in Christmas with Tiger Zinda Hai. The film which is currently being shot in Morocco also stars Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger which made a collection of 198 crores at the box office and looks like the sequel will certainly go past it.