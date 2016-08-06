Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with highest box office collections in Overseas circuits.
|Rank
|Collections
|1. PK
|$41,000,000
|2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|$29,000,000
|3. Dhoom 3
|$28,000,000
|4. Dilwale
|$26,680,000
|5. 3 Idiots
|$26,000,000
|6. Sultan
|$24,380,000
|7. My Name Is Khan
|$23,000,000
|8. Chennai Express
|$19,300,000
|9. Bajirao Mastani
|$15,000,000
|10. Happy New Year
|$15,000,000
