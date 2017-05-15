Sarkar 3 had a poor weekend at the Box Office as only 9 crore* came in. Now that’s really low as the film, which is led by Amitabh Bachchan, also boasts of a huge ensemble cast and is also one of the bigger budgeted films by Ram Gopal Varma. In fact, the collections stayed on to be low on each of the three days over the weekend, so much so that even on Sunday the film couldn’t touch the numbers that last in the franchise, Sarkar Raj [2008], had collected on its opening day [4.97 crore]. The film would turn out to be a one week runner, and that’s about it.

On the other hand, Meri Pyaari Bindu too didn’t boast of any great numbers coming its way over the weekend. With 7.25 crore* in its first three days, the collections may seem a tad better than Ayushmann Khurranna’s last release Dum Laga Ke Haisha [6 crore]. However, that film grew from strength to strength not just over the weekend but also the weekdays. In case of Meri Pyaari Bindu though, the growth has been minimal over the weekend and the trend so far doesn’t quite suggest a turnaround a la Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

All eyes would be on the Ayushmann Khurranna and Parineeti Chopra starrer to register some decent numbers on Monday. As long as the collections are in the same range as Friday [1.75 crore], the film could have some sort of a chance to step into the second week with a decent count of shows. Else, it would become tough since another romcom [Half Girlfriend] is slated to hit the screens on the coming Friday and there would also be added competition from dramedy Hindi Medium which is slated to arrive alongside as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder