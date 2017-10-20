Morning Occupancy Report: Golmaal Again Has A Huge Opening

Golmaal Again has taken a bumper start at the box office on opening day (Friday). Since the bookings were started a month in advance, the shows were soon booked by the audiences.

Golmaal Again has opened to around 70% – 75% occupancy in morning shows across India. Today being Holiday occupancy should get increased as the day progresses. This huge opening for Golmaal Again will definitely grow over the weekend.

With Golmaal Again getting excellent reviews and a positive word of mouth publicity growing for the film, we hope it will see a fantastic growth over the extended weekend.

Since there were two big releases this weekend. It was a possibility that it could hamper one of the release’s collection. But it looks like the Diwali holidays will definitely benefit the two big releases but attracting a big chunk of audiences. However, the clash will also affect the earnings at the box office of both the movies.

With such a huge buzz surrounding the film, the franchise factor, and a great plot, we always knew Golmaal Again would start off with a bang and it did just that. Releasing on a holiday, that too on the day after Diwali has also benefited the movie.

The film is touted to be a special one in ways more than one. But while there are new additions to the cast, some familiar faces including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen, and Sharman Joshi among many others won’t be a part this time.

Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangal Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again has been directed by Rohit Shetty. Shooting for the film had started on March 9. The earlier three installments of the film featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad, Tushar Kapoor and Mukesh Tiwari as constants.

Who do you think will be a winner in the long race? Golmaal Again will surely have a stupendous opening but if Secret Superstar clicks it can outshine Golmaal Again. Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.