Sridevi’s Mom had a decent first week at the Box Office as it brought in 23.80 crores. The numbers are comparable to what Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri had collected earlier this year with 22.68 crores coming in. That film was a much light-hearted affair. It is far better than Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan [17.83 crores] though which was a serious drama.

The trending of the film is little better than Anushka Sharma’s other film NH10 which was in the same genre and collected 20.35 crore. As things seem today, the lifetime numbers would go way past NH10 that had ended its run at 33 crores.

Guest Iin London has accumulated 9 crores* during its first week and though the film is in a different genre when compared to Kartik Aryan’s debut flick Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the lifetime numbers seem to be headed for the same zone [12 crores]. This film has a bigger budget though, especially due to Paresh Rawal joining the cast and the shooting taking place in London. Though ancillary rights and shooting rebate in London may help its cause to an extent, theatrically Guest Iin London hasn’t covered much of a distance.

To get into the skin of the character, we heard that Sridevi completely avoided social conversation while shooting for the film. In fact, she barely spoke to husband-producer Boney Kapoor for 2 months while shooting. The actress was so absorbed with her character that even post the day’s shoot, she would continue to remain in her character.

Even after the shoot, she would subconsciously shift into the mind space of Deviki, her character in Mom. In fact, Sridevi’s daughters would often tell her to snap out of it and only then would she realize that she’s subconsciously slipping into the quiet body language of her character.

Says Sridevi, “I was in a different frame of mind while shooting for MOM. It was not a conscious decision where I decided to avoid talking to people for the sake for my role, but while filming, my head space and the character didn’t permit me and allow me to just be normal. I was in a shell, I was not communicating with my family as much as I normally would. In fact my daughter told me at the end of all the shoots and filming that ‘Mom thank God you are back to being normal again’”.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited