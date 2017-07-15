Mom, Guest Iin London, Spider-Man: Homecoming – 2nd Friday Box Office Collections

Since Jagga Jasoos has hit the screens this week, the holdover releases have managed to performed decently at the box office.

Sridevi starrer Mom has witnessed a usual drop on its 2nd Friday. The film collected around 1 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 24.80 crores.

The revenge drama should cross the 30 crore mark post its 2nd weekend.

Other Bollywood release, Guest Iin London featuring Kartik Tiwari and Kriti Kharbanda, crashed completely on its 2nd Friday. The comedy flick merely raked in 10 lacs and now stands with grand total of 9.10 crores.

Marvel’s Hollywood flick Spider-Man: Homecoming has remained steady on its 2nd Friday and collected around 1.75 crores. The superhero film now stands with the total business of 44.75 crores.

The film cross the 50 crore mark post its 2nd weekend at the box office.

Spider-Man: Homecoming has been hailed as the best Marvel movie sofar, and its lead Tom Holland has been praised for surpassing previous actors in terms of essaying the role of the superhero.

Talking about being the youngest Spider-Man on the silver screen, Holland said: “The experience of being part of the movie has been crazy. It has been a whirlwind – a good one. I had a time of life making this movie and promoting the movie. But I have had the best time ever and the cool thing about it is that I got to experience it with my friends and family. It hasn’t been something that I have done by myself.”

Holland said he is still getting used to be associated with “Avengers”.

“I have been a fan of the ‘Avengers’ ever since I saw the first one. I can not believe that I can nearly call myself an Avenger. That is surreal to me.”

Directed by Jon Watts, the film also features Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. in pivotal roles