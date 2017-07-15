Jagga Jasoos opens better than Ranbir’s Bombay Velvet and Katrina Kaif’s Baar Baar Dekho

Jagga Jasoos has released and it is a tad peculiar case for a Bollywood film. Reason being that it can’t really be placed in a genre that is familiar for a Hindi film audience.

Though there are Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the film, this isn’t really a romantic tale. Though there is humor in there it can’t be categorized as a comedy. Though there are action scenes too the film can’t be termed as an action thriller. Though there are some emotional moments too it can’t be termed as a dramatic tale. Though there are bits and pieces of romance, comedy, action, thrills and drama, it can’t be termed as ‘masala’ either!

The film is in a world of its own, and if it has to be actually slotted somewhere, it could well be in the ‘adventure’ zone. However, a zone like this hasn’t really been overtly popular for a regular ‘desi’ audience and that reflected in the collections too, what with 8.57 crore coming in for the Anurag Basu directed film on the first day. These are fair numbers considering the fact that the film took almost three years in the making. However, considering the fact that the costs too had escalated in the time period gone by, the film needs to cover a really long distance in order to just make it to the recovery.

The good news though is that the film has done better than Ranbir Kapoor’s Bombay Velvet [5.2 crore] and Katrina Kaif’s Baar Baar Dekho [6.81 crore]. That is some relief because together they have managed a better outing despite the fact that there were troubles surrounding Jagga Jasoos right through its making.

Trending :

The need of the hour though is real quick momentum to build for the film so that it has a fair enough weekend to allow good hold during the weekdays. The quantum of jump that takes place tomorrow would decide the eventual run for Jagga Jasoos.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder