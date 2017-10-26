Horror Comedy – a genre less explored in Bollywood. We’ve seen some good movies in this genre but Golmaal Again has created a space for itself which surely will be extremely tough to cross.

Golmaal Again has collected 128.39 crores* in six days of its release. It surely has crossed the collection of all horror comedies ever made in Bollywood. One can count on fingertips of how many good horror comedies Bollywood has produced.

1965’s Bhoot Bungla was one of the first movies to start this trend in Bollywood. We’ve had some horror (not-so) comedies too like Gang Of Ghosts and Hum Tum Aur Ghost. Recently released Tutak Tutak Tutiya is also one of the failed attempts in this risky genre.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Bhoothnath and Bhoothnath Returns which is more of a fantasy comedy also roams around somewhere in this genre. It did well for its time and is one of those movies kids like to watch on television.

Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das’ Go Goa Gone had zombies in it and was full of hilarious jokes. One of the better comedies executed in Bollywood, Go Goa Gone was a winner back then.

Golmaal Again has earned the flag from this bearer of this genre, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Akshay Kumar’s this horror comedy will always be everyone’s favorite in this space. Rohit Shetty has experimented with this genre and has opened gates for many to try something new in this space.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra – Golmaal Again released on Diwali clashing with Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar. It has already crossed many high grossing biggies in just 6 days.