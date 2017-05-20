Aamir Khan’s Dangal is not showing any signs to slowing down at the Chinese box office. The film is setting new benchmarks in China rather. The biographical sports drama collected around $ 6 million (35.90 crores) yesterday and now stand with a grand total of $ 84.50 million (545 crores INR) at the box office in China.

Dangal is all set to cross the 550 crore mark by today in China and seems like the 600 crores benchmark too will be easily surpassed by the film. With the humongous contribution from China, Dangal now stands with a grand total of 1287.58 crores. The biographical sports drama is now heading towards 1300 crore mark.

Dangal, a story of a wrestler who trains his daughters to become world champions in wrestling, released in China as “Shuai Jiao Baba”, which means “Let’s Wrestle, Dad”, on May 5. The movie released in around 7,000 screens.

The movie, which is about a gritty wrestler from small town training his daughters to become world-class wrestlers, has already broken the record of “PK” which earned Rs 100 crore in China. Aamir is among the most popular Indian actors for the Chinese who also are fans of South Koreans artistes.

“All those issues touched on in his works also exist in China, but no Chinese has ever made that type of film,” Wu Qian (pseudonym), a 29-year-old fan of Aamir, was quoted as saying by Global Times.

Nitesh Tiwari, who helmed the blockbuster “Dangal”, is working on a screen adaptation of Varun Agarwals 2012 bestseller “How I Braved Anu Aunty & Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company”. The film will be jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under their banners RSVP and Roy Kapur Films respectively. Spokesperson of Roy Kapur Films said in a statement: “We are excited to be collaborating with Nitesh on adapting Varun’s incredibly relevant and hilarious book to the screen.”

It is also rumoured that RSVP and Roy Kapur Films will be co-producing “Saare Jahaan Se Achcha”, a biopic on Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space, that will star Aamir Khan.