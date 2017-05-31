Aamir Khan’s Dangal is creating history at the Chinese box office. The biographical sports drama continues it’s glorious theatrical run by doing huge business in China.

The film raked in $ 6.31 million (40.70 crores) yesterday and now stands with the total collections of $151.86 Million (979.50 Crores). It will cross the 1000 crore mark today in the Chinese market.

Dangal has also collected 32 crores in Taiwan. The film has done the humungous business of 1213.50 crores at the overseas box office.

The film now stands with the global collections of 1755.84 crores.

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it is produced under the banners of UTV Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.

In the past, Aamir’s 3 Idiots and PK did well in China. In fact, PK was the first Bollywood film to mint over Rs 100 crore in China and it had done so in 16 days back in 2015.

A biopic of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, “Dangal” had also resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over 385 crore ticket sales upon its release in India.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar, where he’ll portray the character of a music composer. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles, Aamir will just be playing a cameo. The movie will hit the screen during the Diwali weekend. The film is all set to clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again .

Post this, Aamir Khan will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film will go on floors from 1st June and will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously helmed Tashan and Dhoom 3. It will be produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films and will release in Diwali, 2018.