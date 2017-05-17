Dangal Crosses 450 Crore Mark At The Chinese Box Office

Indian movie Dangal rocketed to the top spot in China with box office sales of 330 million yuan ($48 million) in the week ending May 14.

The film has earned more than 487 million yuan (450.39 crores) since its release on May 5, becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie in China, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disney and Marvel’s “Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2” landed in second place, taking in 213 million yuan.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword took third place, earning 36 million yuan. In fourth place was Hong Kong crime movie Shock Wave, generating 28 million yuan.

Rounding out the top five was domestic action film Dealer Healer, which grossed 28 million yuan.

Dangal, a story of a wrestler who trains his daughters to become world champions in wrestling, released in China as “Shuai Jiao Baba”, which means “Let’s Wrestle, Dad”. Just last month, Aamir and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari were in China to promote Dangal, which officially opened this year’s edition of the Beijing International Film Festival.

“They received a tremendously positive response from the audience, press and trade there,” Amrita Pandey, Vice President, Studios, Disney India — the movie’s co-producer said.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also starred Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.

In the past, Aamir’s 3 Idiots and PK did well in China. In fact, PK was the first Bollywood film to mint over Rs 100 crore in China — and it had done so in 16 days back in 2015. Dangal has already broken the record of PK in China. Aamir is among the most popular Indian actors for the Chinese who also are fans of South Korean artistes.