Box Office - Jab Harry Met Sejal set to vanish in one week flat

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is set to disappear from theaters in one week flat as there is just no hold in collections whatsoever. The numbers are declining with every passing day and that was evidenced on Wednesday as well when just 2.5 crores* more came in. With the overall total reading 58.40 crore*, the eventual fate of the film is already quite visible.

There have been flops and disasters before as well but a film featuring a top superstar been rejected in such a ruthless manner by the audience is a first ever. Yes, the film has issues and really big ones actually. However, it didn’t quite merit the kind of free fall that it is actually experiencing. In the case of Jab Harry Met Sejal, it is turning out to be a rejection which is one of its kind.

In fact, it seems like audiences were actually united in not giving the Imtiaz Ali directed film a dekko at all and weak content followed by all around the poor word of mouth was just the kind of ammunition needed to vent out all the disappointment. This is exactly has happened with the film where audiences have totally ignored all the star quotient associated with it and decided to turn its back entirely.

The film has crossed the lifetime of Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos. Anurag Basu’s musical stands at 53.38 crores and Jab Harry Met Sejal has managed to surpass it in 5 days. Though Jagga Jasoos is a flop at the box office, Jab Harry Met Sejal seems to follow the same line. The trending of the film has been very poor following the negative word of mouth.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources