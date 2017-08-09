Over the last few months, Akshay Kumar has been pretty consistent when it comes to ensuring a good and reliable first day at the Box Office. Traditionally, his films have opened in 13-15 crore range and that typically ensures that they are set to land in a safe zone. Given the kind of cost of production that his films carry (minus his remuneration of course, which is taken care of by the fact that he is a producer in almost all his films) that has a range of 20-25 crore, profits are not a concern.

Day One of his last few releases are as below:

Singh Is Bliing – 20.67 crore

Housefull 3 – 15.20 crore

Rowdy Rathore – 15.10 crore

Brothers – 15.02 crore

Rustom – 14.11 crore

Jolly LLB 2 – 13.20 crore

Gabbar Is Back – 13.05 crore

Singh Is Bliing was an exception as it was the second in line from the franchise Singh Is King. Moreover, it came on Gandhi Jayanti as well. Nonetheless, what is working remarkably in the favor of Akshay Kumar is the fact that he has been consistently delivering hits to super hits, what with last four films of his [Jolly LLB 2, Rustom, Housefull 3, Airlift] stepping into the 100 Crore Club with ease.

The same is now expected from Toilet – Ek Prem Katha as well which is arriving this Friday. Though there is no clash per se (as was the case with Rustom v/s Mohenjo Daro or Airlift v/s Kya Kool Hain Hum 3), competition is there of course, what with Jab Harry Met Sejal still in the running. That would kind of even out the solo release advantage to some extent.

Trending :

All of this means that an opening day of 13-14 crore would be a good enough start for the Shee Narayan Singh directed film. Add to this the fact that the big holiday of Independence Day falls on Tuesday and that would ensure a hefty Week One for the film.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder