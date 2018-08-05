Mission: Impossible – Fallout stayed on to be the top choice of the audiences on its second Saturday as well. The collections were quite good at 5 crore* and that’s a good jump considering the fact that the second Friday collections were around the 3 crore mark.

The film is further benefitting from the fact that it is running on the IMAX and 4DX formats as well and this is where higher ticket prices further pump up the collections. The total so far is 62.75 crore* and in the process the lifetime numbers of Captain America: Civil War [59 crore] and Thor: Ragnarok [60 crore] have already been crossed.

As for Dhadak, it has jumped again from the 50 lakhs collections that it had accumulated on its third Friday. On Saturday, it collected 0.80 crore* more and that has allowed the overall numbers to go past the Student of the Year lifetime of 70 crore. Currently, the Shashank Khaitan directed film stands at 70.47 crore* and it would be interesting to see how quick does it surpass the lifetime numbers of Karan Johar’s own My Name Is Khan [73 crore] and Kapoor & Sons [73.30 crore].

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder