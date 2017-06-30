S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 has become a milestone for Indian cinema. With its exceptional collections, the film managed to create several records which will be now challenging for other films to reach. Quite rightly one can say that Indian cinema now has a pre-Baahubali and post Baahubali phase.

Considering its Hindi version only, the film over its 9th week stands with a collection of 511.30 crores at the domestic market. It currently holds the record of the Highest Indian Grosser at the domestic market.

Made on a budget of 90 crores, the film has now pulled off a profit of 421.30 crores, thus taking its profit percentage to a massive 468.11%. This is the highest profit a film has managed in 2017 so far. In fact, no film is expected to even come close to the whopping 400% profit.

After Baahubali 2, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium is the second best profitable venture of the year with 213.63% profit. While there was an expectation that Salman Khan’s Tubelight will be the next biggie after Baahubali 2, unfortunately, the film has not been performing up to the mark and will not give any competition to Baahubali 2. Hence, the Prabhas starrer is expected to remain the most profitable venture of the first half.

What’s interesting is that Baahubali 2 is all set to hit the Chinese theaters in September in 4,000 Screens. If reports are to go by, the stars will even fly to China to promote the film. After the response received by Aamir Khan’s Dangal at the Chinese box office, the makers of Baahuabli 2 are expecting big numbers from China.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles, the film revolves around a story about two warring brothers for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, the film stars Prabhas as the male protagonist while Rana Daggubati plays the lead antagonist.