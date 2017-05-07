Ever since the inception of the 100 crore, 200 crore and 300 crore club, there have been just four films that have managed to find an entry into the triple century club. Now Baahubali 2 [Hindi] would be stepping into this arena by this evening, what with 290 crore* already in its kitty. On Saturday, the film collected 23.25 crore* more and managed to achieve this feat. In the process it has beaten quite a few biggie blockbusters on its way and marched into the list of Top-5 All Time Highest Grossers in mere 9 days.

This is how the list of films along with their lifetime scores looks like:

Dangal – 387.38 crore

PK – 340.80 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crore

Sultan – 301.50 crore

Baahubali 2 [Hindi] – 290 crore* (9 days)

While the first couple of films star Aamir Khan in the lead, the third and the fourth slot belong to Salman Khan. Now this all-Khan list is being further penetrated by Prabhas as his Baahubali 2 [Hindi] is set to go past Sultan by evening and then Bajrangi Bhaijaan would be history too by tomorrow. From there on, it would be a march towards the top two biggies in line, PK and Dangal. Though PK should be surpassed soon enough as well, it would be interesting to see the kind of pace that Baahubali 2 [Hindi] manages en route the target set by Dangal.

SS Rajamouli and his team is now playing with the big boys and is pretty much winning the battle in the arena.

Baahubuster!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources