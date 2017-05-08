Mindboggling! This, in one word, could well describe the second weekend of Baahubali 2 [Hindi]. The film collected over 70 crore more in its “second weekend” and what makes it special is the fact that it is still better than the “first three days” of the biggest films of 2017 – Raees [59.83 crore], Jolly LLB 2 [50.46 crore] and Badrinath Ki Dulhania [43.05 crore].

Now that’s indeed the mark of a true All Time Blockbuster!

This isn’t all. The film has in the process also entered the much elusive 300 Crore Club. Till date, there are only four films before Baahubali 2 [Hindi] that have managed this feat – Dangal, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Now Baahubali 2 has managed to penetrate this club and that too without a Khan top-lining the cast, a major national holiday in its entire run so far, a popular chartbuster (or the remix of a yesteryear hit) or a known leading lady. It has accomplished this feat with 321.50 crore* coming in and that too in just 10 days by the sheer power of an interesting story been told in a manner that is suitable for big screen extravaganza.

To think of it, this doesn’t even include the numbers that have come from the original version in Telugu or other dubbed versions like Tamil or Malayalam. All that is being reported here are the numbers that have come from the dubbed Hindi version and that would be good enough to ensure that the lifetime total of PK [340.80 crore] are history this week itself before the film begins to challenge Dangal [387.38 crore].

There are many big laurels that are waiting to be earned by Baahubali 2 [Hindi] in days to come and all eyes are on whether the door for 400 Crore Club would be eventually opened by this film from South in weeks to come.

This one is a Baahubuster!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder