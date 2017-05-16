Baahubali 2 Grosses 1425 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 is currently busy in setting up new benchmarks at the worldwide box office. The film is creating records every day at the global market. So far, Baahubali 2 has collected around 440 crores nett from its Hindi version and around 470 crores in (Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam) versions. It now stands with a grand total of gross 1168 crores (nett. 910 crores) at the domestic market (All Versions).

Coming to the overseas market, the magnum opus has grossed 257 crores out of which North America contributed 122 crores solely. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion now stands with a grand worldwide total of 1425 crores, heading towards 1500 crore mark.

The film which was released in 6500 screens in India and 9000 screens worldwide has received a phenomenal response globally.

SS Rajamouli has been of the opinion that Baahubali has reached these heights due to the undivided dedication by Prabhas. He believes that no other actor could have shown the level of commitment to the film, the way Prabhas did. Touched with Prabhas’ investment in the film and delivering a powerful performance as Baahubali, SS Rajamouli has gifted Prabhas the iconic Baahubali armour to mark the hard work the actor has put in over the years.

Baahubali 2 is a revenge drama. It is the story about Mahendra Baahubali who takes on his uncle Bhallaladeva for plotting and killing his father Amarendra Baahubali, in a fight to rule their kingdom Mahishmati. The film also stars Rana Dagubatti, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar.

Made on an expensive budget of 250 crores, the film is creating and shattering new box office records each day of its running. The film was scheduled to release in 2016, however, the makers moved the date and released the film in 2017.

The film is produced under the banner of Arka Mediaworks and the Hindi version is presented by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.