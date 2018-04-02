Ajay Devgn starrer Raid has completed its 3rd weekend at the box office and the 100 crore club is not far away for the film. Opening to positive reviews the movie has trended amazingly well courtesy the very good word of mouth.

Raid is inspired by the true story when a honest police officer decided to raid the house of a corrupt and strong politician. Everyone not only praised Ajay Devgn’s performance but also Saurabh Shukla and Pushpa Joshi have been getting amazing reviews.

The movie has completed its 3rd weekend at the box office and has earned 2.78 crores on Sunday. It now stands at the grand total of 96.97 crores. Ajay Devgn recently said he would need a good script to cast him and his actress wife Kajol in a film.

Ajay and Kajol have previously starred in films like Ishq, Raju Chacha, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and U Me Aur Hum.