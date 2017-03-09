2016 has turned out to be a good year for Alia Bhatt with her 3 films – Kapoor And Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi performing well at the box office.

The 23-year old actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is set to hit the screens on this Friday.

Since the film has come with good amount of buzz, thanks to its music and crackling chemistry between the lead pair, BKD is all set to have a double digit opening at the box office.

But will it be the 2nd 100 crore film for Alia Bhatt after 2 States?

Here’s a look at the box office business of Alia Bhatt’s highest grossing films so far:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also features Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan in key roles.