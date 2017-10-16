Aamir Khan’s Dangal Is Living Its Dream At The Hong Kong Box Office

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is having its dream run at the Hong Kong box office. This movie is proving to be the winner at every part of the world it is releasing in. Let’s see where the movie currently stands at the Hong Kong box office.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial released on August 24 in Hong Kong. It has entered in its 7th week at the Hong Kong box office. Till now the film has grossed HK $ 26,565,002 [INR 22.02 crores]. The film minted 387.39 crores at the Indian box office. The film now stands with a worldwide collection of 1893.01 crores.

Aamir Khan says he was scared of losing out his fan-following when he was offered the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal as he had to play an old and fat man.

“I do get scared (of losing stardom). When I heard the story of Dangal, I thought I have to do this film. But then I thought that I have just done Dhoom 3 and PK, and have six-packs and star-image. If I will do this film (Dangal), then I will become old and fat. What my fans will think? I hope I don’t lose my fan-following,” Aamir said here on Wednesday while promoting new film Secret Superstar.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who will also be seen alongside Virat Kohli in a Diwali special show on TV, has praised the Indian skipper and called him a relaxed and genuine person.

“What fun it was interacting with Virat! He is such a relaxed, straight-forward and genuine person. And what a dancer,” Aamir tweeted on Saturday alongside a promo of the show, which will air on Zee TV on Sunday.

In the promo, Aamir can be seen learning Punjabi folk dance bhangra from Virat and host Aparshakti Khurrana.

“It’s a Diwali special episode so two bomb performers of our country, Virat and Aamir sir had to be there. It was lovely to host these two gems,” Aparshakti said in a statement.