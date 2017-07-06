2017 kicked off with a bang thanks to the big star releases. It seemed like an unlikely start to the year with Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar having film releases in the first two months of the year itself.

Raees, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2, all three started off well and put up a good performance at the box office. While the box office trend for Akshay’s film, remained almost similar to his previous releases such as Rustom, Baby and Airlift, it is films like Raees and Kaabil that despite becoming successful, did not make it to the 200 crore club which could have been easy considering the heavy star power and holiday release.

In fact, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer, Badrinath Ki Dulhania came as a surprise when it performed so well with a collection of 116 crores and even became a super hit at the box office.

Baahubali 2 was like a tsunami this April. Amassing as huge as over 500 crores in Hindi version, it became the first film to do. Clearly the first half was ruled by the this manum opus.

With Tubelight‘s performance below the mark, now we will have to wait for the second half’s releases to get 2017’s first Bollywood 200 crore grosser.

Here’s looking at the upcoming big releases of the second half:

July 2017: Jagga Jasoos – Mubarakan – Munna Michael

Coming to the releases of July. One will have to say Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos has the highest potential to outperform the other releases. The film looks fresh and may just click with the audiences with a universal appeal. Another film expected to do well is also Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael. The film will have a good balance of audience with Tiger and Nawaz’s fan base. Multi-starrer Mubarakan on the other hand is a gamble. Arjun Kapoor’s track record has been pretty bad and the comedy does seem slightly unimpressive.

August 2017: Jab Harry Met Sejal – Toilet Ek Prem Katha – A Gentleman – Haseena Parker

While probably July may turn out to be a ‘Thanda’ month in terms of massive box office number, August is expected to be big. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha are high on buzz and one would certainly predict a business of over 120 crores for both but 200 crore may not happen.

Among the releases of younger stars such as Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman and Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parker biopic, the former is expected to have a decent performance.

September 2017: Baadshaho – Simran – Bhoomi – Judwaa 2

After Shivaay, Ajay Devgn will be back with the multi-starrer Baadshaho this year. The Milan Luthria film seems high on drama and could turn out to be a average entertainer. Another highlight for September is Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi. It may not become a money spinner but will be high on buzz.

Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 could be the most successful film of September. The remake has high expectations attached to it and could become Varun’s second 100 crore grosser of the year.

October 2017: Secret Superstar – Golmaal Again

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again will be the big Diwali release this year. The film will star Parineeti Chopra and Tabu along with Ajay Devgn and the former cast. Since the franchise has always been popular, the film’s box office performance is expected to be big.

Secret Superstar on the other hand with Aamir Khan’s cameo may win on content but not numbers.

November 2017: Padmavati – Ittefaq

Release dates for November films are yet to be locked but the biggest release is set with Padmavati. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor are expected to wow us in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali period film. With the kind of controversies the film has been surrounded with, we should expect a good 150 crore business from it.

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha’s Ittefaq remake too will release in November. The success of the film remains mainly on its treatment.

December 2017: Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan will be back in December with Tiger Zinda Hai as the Christmas release. It is this film that will finally probably cross the 200 crore mark in 2017. Among other releases, Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu and John Abraham’s Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran will do average business.