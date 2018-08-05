Veere Di Wedding: Reasons Why You Need To Watch This Movie On Friendship Day!

‘Pyar dosti hai?’ Well, not for Kalindi Puri (Kareen Kapoor Khan) who tweaked its meaning to ‘Dosti pyar hai’ in the recently released Veere Di Wedding!

Whether you’ve seen this film or not, today will be the right day to grab your friends and watch this female buddy comedy movie.

From Akash-Sameer-Sid (Dil Chahta Hai) to Kabir-Imraan-Arjun (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) and now – Kalindi, Sakshi, Avni & Meera in Veere Di Wedding, we’ve seen a version of friendship we can all relate to.

Kalindi Puri (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is someone who wants to be in a relationship without getting married, we know every millennial girl out there has definitely been through this. Avni Sharma (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja) represents those girls who are ready to get married but are finding it hard to get their Mr. Right. Sakshi Soni (Swara Bhaskar) is divorced & is born without a filter in her mouth. She speaks what’s in her heart & hence is judged by people. Last but not the least, Meera Sood (Shikha Talsania) is away from her parents because she married a white guy.

We’re sure every girl reading this will connect to at least one of them. Which one of these do you identify with the most? Tell us in the comments section below or tag your Veeres who you think match any of these characters.

Happy Friendship Day!