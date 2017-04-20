Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan teamed up yet again for NextGen Films’ Munna Michael. The film also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and introducing Nidhhi Agerwal will release on the 21st July, 2017.

Earlier the film was scheduled to release on 7th July, but to avoid the impact of Salman Khan’s Tubelight, which is releasing on 23rd June, the makers of Munna Michael has decided to push the release date.

Based on the story of Munna, a street boy from Teen Batti in Mumbai, who loves dancing and grows up idolizing the legendary dancer, Michael Jackson, the mass entertainer will push the envelope when it comes to action and dance, two elements that audiences enjoy seeing the Gen-X sensation in.

Eros International & Viki Rajani’s action-music entertainer also marks the coming together of director Sabbir Khan and Tiger Shroff after 2 consecutive hits. They both previously collaborated for Heropanti and Baaghi. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in an all-new avatar.

With great music, high octane action, never-seen-before choreography and stellar performances, the film is one of the most anticipated films this year.

Post Munna Michael, Tiger will be seen in Baaghi 2. Tiger Shroff will fly to China in July to prepare and learn stunts for the 2nd installment of the film. He will be seen playing the role of a soldier in the film, and will be training under acclaimed action director Tony Ching in Beijing, China.

Known for his action designing for films like Shaolin Soccer and Hero to name a few, Tony Ching will sketch the action sequences for Baaghi 2.

Tiger, who has established himself as one of the finest action hero from the current slot of young Bollywood actors, will take the film’s action to another level.

Tiger will undergo training in Bak Mei, Choy Li Fut and Wing Chun, different styles of Wushu and will be there for a month.

Unlike the prequel, Baaghi 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who had directed Fool And Final and Lakeer.