The poster of Sharib Hashmi starrer Phullu is out and it reminds us of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Padman. The poster of Phullu has sanitary pads all over it with the term ‘thank you’ written on them in different languages. The tagline reads, ‘Joh aurat ka dard nahi samjha… Bhagwaan usse mard nahi samjhta (The one who does not understand pain of a woman, god does not consider him a man).’

Check out the poster of Phullu right here:

This makes us assume that the film has got something to do with sanitary pads and women who cannot afford to buy them. Doesn’t it sound similar to Padman? The Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer film deals with the story of Padma Shri awardee Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu who is known as India’s Menstruation Man. Directed by R. Balki and produced by Twinke Khanna, the film chronicles his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

This makes us wonder, is Phullu something similar? If the stories of the two films are similar, then Padman, which is releasing way after Phullu, will surely be affected in terms of box office performance. In that case, will Akshay Kumar’s star power be able to save the film? Phullu directed by Abhishek Saxena, hits theatres on 16th June.

The lead actor of Phullu, Sharib Hashmi is known for his acting skills. He boasts of films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and National Award-winning Filmistaan (2012) in his career. He also played Shah Rukh Khan’s roommate in Yash Chopra’s last directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). We are eagerly waiting to see which role he essays in Phullu and what the film actually deals with.