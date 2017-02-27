Sunday evening was a starry affair as B-Town stars turned up in hordes to support the cause of cancer patient kids at Fevicol’s 12th Annual Caring With Style fashion show in collaboration with Cancer Patients Aid Association. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan walked the ramp with Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt for celebrity fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Amitabh Bachchan looked elegant in a black outfit with golden floral design and even walked the ramp together with the designer duo. Varun and Alia chose to flaunt colour-coordinated red outfits and even performed with the song Tamma Tamma Again from their upcoming film. The stars, who share a sizzling on-screen chemistry, looked super cute together and were lauded by the audience for their quirky moves, while Big B mesmerised all with his charm and grace.

The 74-year-old actor said at the do, “We all gather here to provoke you and to urge with folded hands, to make generous contributions as you can. It is a very sad site to see young children suffering from cancer. Your contributions can give an opportunity to these children to live a full and healthy life.”

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3, which is expected to hit the silver screens soon.

Varun and Alia, on the other hand, are gearing up for their upcoming flick, Shashank Khaitan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which will release on 10th March.