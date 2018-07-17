Paltan Actor Harshvardhan Rane Builds His Dream Tree House!

Harshvardhan Rane, who is eagerly anticipating the release of his forthcoming war drama, Paltan, loves nature and is often spotted in the lap of it whenever he is not busy shooting.

The talented actor, who is known for his carpentry skills, is building his own tree house near Vasai. It’s his getaway spot to reconnect with nature and spend a few moments away from the busy city life.

Harshvardhan says, “Being close to nature and exploring it every time gives me sense of freedom and also a new perspective towards my work. I’ve always nurtured the dream of building my own tree house ever since I was a kid. Once I had been to my friend’s place on the outskirts of Mumbai, I realised my dream over there. I’ve started building this tree house with the help of a few local friends a few weeks ago and the entire process of creating has given me huge satisfaction as it’s my creation. I think it’ll be ready in the next couple of days.”

Since he often goes there for trekking, he thought of building his own dream castle all by himself.