It’s A Mutual Respect Between Me & Salman Khan: Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who has directed Salman Khan for three projects, says they share immense “mutual respect”.

Kabir has worked with Salman in “Ek Tha Tiger“, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “Tubelight“. And even while “Tubelight” had dim earnings at the box office, it has had no effect on the understanding and admiration that the two share.

“I think it’s just mutual respect for each other’s work,” Kabir said here on being asked what makes them click creatively.

“He sees something in me and he feels that I will bring something to a character, and I see him as a performer who can bring so much to a character I write. So, there’s mutual respect.

Trending :

“That’s the reason why the two of us try and do something new when the two of us get together.”

On the work front, Salman has just confirmed that Jacqueline will be paired opposite him in Remo D’Souza’s next. He told DNA, “Yes, Remo’s film will have Jacqueline and me. She’s a superbly talented dancer and she will do a brilliant job.”

The actor added, “My character, in the film, is a widower, who has a nine-year-old daughter. He has promised his dead wife that he will fulfil every wish made by his daughter. She wants him to participate in a dance competition and enrols his name for it. For the competition, he has to learn to dance. Jackie trains me to do that. Bas dance film karna baaki tha, ab woh bhi kar liya.”

The actor will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif is slated to hit theatres on 22nd December.