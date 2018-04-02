India votes Prabhas as the actor responsible for increasing the nation's BP

In a recent survey conducted by a leading TV channel, Prabhas has emerged to be the actor responsible for increasing the nation’s BP.

Sony MAX conducted a survey amongst its viewers wanting to know the most popular actor of the audience’s choice. While the competitors included names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas has raced past everyone to claim the spot.

One of the most desirable men in India, He has has a tremendous fan following across the nation as well as the world. The Baahubali star turned into a nationwide sensation after the release of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning‘, the sequel further elevated the popularity and stardom of the actor.

Baahubali star Prabhas has made the nation go crazy with his magnum opus personality and Indian Prince charming attitude. Baahubali franchise proved to be a massive success becoming India’s favourite movie and making Prabhas a national phenomenon.