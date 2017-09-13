Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her film ‘Haseena Parkar’, has kick-started the shoot of her next Saaho along with Prabhas in Hyderabad.

While on the sets, Shraddha indulged into some lip smacking Hyderabadi delicacies. The actress who will be seen opposite Prabhas in Saaho was treated by the Prabhas himself. The actor made sure that he is treating his leading lady and making her feel home.

The entire team took off some time from the shoot and relished on mouth watering Hyderabadi delicacies. There were nearly 17-18 food items served and Shraddha couldn’t stop herself but enjoyed the most amazing food.

Saaho is an ambitious hi-tech action drama The teaser showcases Prabhas in a badass avatar and promises hi-tech visuals.

The film will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers are leaving no stone unturned. Saaho is being shot simultaneously in three different languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Saaho is being produced by Vamsi, Pramod, and Vikram of UV Creations. The high octane trilingual will release in 2018. Also, other than Shraddha and Prasha, Jackie Shroff is also a part of the film as one of the anti-heroes. Chunkey Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinnu Anand too have also joined the team of ‘Saaho’. Popular Malayalam actor Lal and Arun Vijay will also be a part of this ambitious project. With such a powerful star cast, the anticipation of people around the movie is bound to go a level up.

Saaho is expected to deliver a triumph of scale, size, and spectacle! It is an action thriller which is being made in Telugu and Hindi and will also be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The film directed by Sujeeth stars Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as the antagonist. Although the film will be extensively shot in Europe and Abu Dhabi, several action sequences will be shot in Mumbai.

Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists. You can expect the director of photography Madhie and production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film. The movie will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer.