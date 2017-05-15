Fresh Still : Salman Khan Wraps Up 1st Action Schedule Of Tiger Zinda Hai

Here’s a fresh still from the sets of Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, which is currently being shot at Abu Dhabi, Dubai. The still was shared by director Ali Abbas Zafar on his Twitter account.

Sharing a picture that shows Salman’s hand holding a gun, the director captioned it as, “End of first big action schedule @TigerZindaHai in #AbuDhabi, great work by #tomstruthers & team :) . It’s heating up slowly ….”

Recently, we saw a cute picture of Katrina and Salman where the former decided to photobomb the superstar who was giving some tough looks.

Check out the picture here:

The Salman, Katrina starrer is a sequel to their 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during an investigation.

Zafar is currently shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in a cement factory in the UAE. The filmmaker on Monday shared a photograph from the shoot location and captioned, ‘Shooting Tiger Zinda Hai at the stunning Arkan cement factory. Thank you authorities for your priceless support, trust me it looks beautiful.’

The team of Tiger Zinda Hai will be shooting in Abu Dhabi over a 65-day schedule at multiple locations in the city.

Salman said in a statement, “Tiger Zinda Hai is a film of sizeable scale and context. Abu Dhabi, with a variety of locations, and gracious hosts, is ideal to shoot a film like this one. I hope that the entire unit will enjoy our time here.”

Because of a Tiger Zinda Hai shoot, Salman missed the special launch of his Eid release, Tubelight’s first song. Asked why Salman wasn’t present on the occasion, Kabir said: “Salman is busy shooting in Abu Dhabi for his film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. When he will come back, we will meet again.”

While Tubelight is slated to release on 23rd June, Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to hit the theaters over Christmas this year.