The versatile actress Sayani Gupta has always surprised fans with her acting skills and is someone who keeps experimenting with her looks. Sayani was last seen in Jolly LLB 2 in which the audiences saw her in a deglamorized avatar of a pregnant woman fighting against injustice.

Sayani Gupta is at it again to surprise her fans one more time, she will be seen in soon to be released movie Jagga Jasoos as a 14-year school girl. In the first look of her character, she is seen sporting short hair, with two pony tails.

When asked Sayani she said, “It’s the best casting of my life. I love dada (Anurag Basu) to have had the imagination to see me as a little girl who is all of 14 years. I loved his audition process as well, it was so simple. He is quite a genius and this character will always be very close to my heart. People who have seen me in the look can’t believe that I am not a teen. Haha.. I remember I had cut my hair and went for the audition and dada was quite surprised because actors don’t do these things before they have gotten the part. And once I went on set on the first day of shoot, and we were deciding the look for the character, I insisted that I should cut my hair in this little bob. Ajay, Ranbir’s hair stylist was all excited to chop my locks, but Dada wasn’t convinced at first but I had the look so vivid in my mind, that after a while with Ranbir’s help, I finally managed to convince dada. He was super happy with the look. And then I just got stuck in this short hair look for over two years now. And I love it.”

Check out the first look of Sayani Gupta in Jagga Jasoos here:

Jagga Jasoos trailer was unveiled recently and from the look of it, we certainly thought it was worth the wait but we now hear, there has been a further delay in the release of the film and that’s certainly not a good news.

Earlier, the film was slated to release in April however, recent reports claimed that it will be hitting the screens in July. Although, according to reports, even that is not confirmed and may be set for a further delay. A popular daily, recently reported that the film is being put up on sale. Produced by Ranbir Kapoor, Anurag Basu and Disney India, reports stated that the makers wish to offload the film for Rs 130 crores.