Black Buck Poaching Case: Is Salman Khan Paying The Price For His STARDOM?

Black Buck Poaching Case: Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of our country today. The fans here worship Cricket and Cinema just as they worship god.

Salman’s loyal fan base is a proof of his super stardom! Today, the verdict of his black buck poaching case was announced in the Jodhpur court. For those who aren’t aware about the black buck case, Salman and his Hum Saath Saath Hai co-stars had killed a black buck in Jodhpur back then while shooting.

Coming to the present, yes, I was not surprised when Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Saif Ali Khan got acquitted in the same case. Salman is the only actor who got convicted in the court today. The question here arises that why only Salman Khan was held guilty and not his co-stars? If all five of them were together, the law should have punished them as well. According to our so called ‘LAW’, it is equal for each and every one. But then the point is Salman is the only one of all five who has a strong stardom! We can’t deny this fact.