Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s mother Babita Kapoor celebrated her 69th birthday with a big bash. The party was attended by mostly all members of the Kapoor Khandaan but little one, Taimur Ali Khan was missing and we wonder why.

Kareena and Saif looked absolutely stunning at the bash and it seems the couple are really enjoying their parenting phase. While Kareena chose to wear beautiful, summery white outfit, Saif looked dapper as usual in semi casuals.

Karisma too looked superb in a black outfit and even shared a few candid pictures on her Instagram account where her mother Babita was seen cutting a cake with all the guests. Amongst the guests, paparazzi snapped Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Neetu Kapoor etc attending the bash. Looks like Ranbir has been busy shooting the Dutt biopic and hence gave this party a miss.

Here are the pictures from Babita Kapoor’s birthday bash:

On the work front, Saif was last seen Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon, which bombed at the box office. His next release, Chef which is a Hollywood remake is all set to release in July. The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift.

Kareena on the other hand is currently lined up with Veere Di Wedding. Reportedly, she will kickstart the shooting of the film in May. The film is a story of four friends and their journey of self-discovery. The chick flick is adopted from Hollywood drama The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

The film will also feature Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and the Wake Up Sid actress Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced and directed by Rhea Kapoor (Anil Kapoor’s daughter). Earlier, the film was scheduled to roll in March, but now it will go on floors in May.