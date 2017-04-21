Athiya Shetty launches Coach store in Delhi

Actress Athiya Shetty looked no less than a diva in a black knee-length outfit when she visited the capital to launch the new store of New York-based brand Coach.

Coach Inc. known for modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, celebrated the launch of the first Coach store at DLF Emporio in Delhi and the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty was present as a special guest.

“I love the brand because not just are their products classics in terms of, design, durability and just great leather but because their service in store and after sales is outstanding. I love how they can personalise a bag so quickly,” said the actress.

Coach’s second store in India carries a wide assortment of accessories for women and men including bags, small leather goods, footwear, weekend and travel accessories, scarves and jewellery.

The store also carries a coveted range of handbags from Coach 1941, the brand’s runway collection.

On the work front, Aathiya will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan, the shoot of which was recently wrapped up in London. Mubarakan also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor and his nephew Arjun Kapoor. The film will feature Arjun in a double role as Charan Singh and Karan Singh, while Anil will essay his uncle Kartar Singh.

Aathiya’s Mubarakan co-star Anil Kapoor unveiled his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore yesterday. The actor took to Twitter to express his excitement and share the photos of his statue with his fans. One photo, in which Anil Kapoor is sitting right next to his wax statue and striking a similar pose, makes the viewer confused as to who is the real Anil Kapoor! The actor tweeted, ‘Unveiling… Yours truly!! Thank you @MTsSingapore for making me look good in wax! #MadameTussauds’

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s wax statue here: