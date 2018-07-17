Akshay Kumar Surpasses Salman Khan; Shah Rukh Khan – Not The Highest Paid Entertainer Anymore!

Akshay Kumar has been ranked 76th on the Forbes list surpassing Salman Khan who ranks 82nd, Shah Rukh Khan fails to earn a spot. BTown’s Khiladi Kumar and Dabbang Khan have been placed among the top 100 Highest-paid Entertainers in the world in a list published by American Business Magazine, Forbes. The list includes celebrities from various streams like Entertainment, Sports, Literature, and many more.

With an annual earning of USD $ 40.5 million, Akshay Kumar has been ranked 76th on the Forbes list surpassing Dabbang Actor Salman Khan who has had an annual earning of USD $ 37.7 million, featuring on 82nd spot. What came as a surprise was Shah Rukh Khan’s absence on the list who ranked 65th on Forbes Top 100 Highest-Paid Entertainers 2017.

Forbes described Akshay as “one of Bollywood’s leading men has transitioned to socially-conscious roles,” praising his films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which focuses on government campaigns to improve sanitation, and Padman which centers around a man hoping to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to rural communities.

“This Bollywood mainstay continues to produce and star in hits such as Tiger Zinda Hai, cashing in on back-end profits. Coupled with a slew of endorsements from Suzuki motorcycles to Chlormint gum, he remains one of India’s top earners”, the magazine writes on Salman Khan.

While American boxer Floyd Mayweather tops the list, other celebrities include George Clooney (2nd), reality TV star and businessperson Kylie Jenner (3rd), Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (10th), pop star Katy Perry (19), Tennis icon Roger Federer (23), Singer Beyonce (35), Author J K Rowling (42) and Golfer Tiger Woods (66). According to Forbes, The world’s 100 top-earning entertainers pulled in a combined USD $ 6.3 billion pretax over the past 12 months.