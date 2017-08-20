Aishwarya And Salman Were Going To Share Screen Again?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is in the news for quite a long time now. The Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer is creating the right waves, we were quite surprised when we recently learnt that this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was originally meant to star Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles.

And while we are all excited to see lovebirds Deepika Padukone portray Rani Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as the antagonist Alauddin Khilji, they were not the original choice for the roles. The movie was first offered to ex-couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan, years back.

However, the project never materialized since Aishwarya and Salman fell apart. SLB got in touch with the stars to check if they were still willing to do the movie. Much to the surprise of everyone, Aishwarya would have agreed to do the film, only if Salman Khan was playing the role of Alauddin Khilji.

Given that Alauddin and Padmavati have no scenes together, Aishwarya would have readily agreed. According to reports in Open Magazine, Aishwarya had agreed to do the film opposite ex-boyfriend Salman only with the condition. Unfortunately, Salman refused the offer as he wanted to recreate their Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam love angle in Padmavati as well.

Slated to be released on November 17, Padmavati has been in news since the very beginning. From Ranveer-Shahid tiffs, there have been several news surrounding the project. This is one of the much-awaited movies of this year. Bhansali’s last release, Bajirao Mastani, was a big hit and we expect similar passion, performance, and goosebumps from Padmavati as well.