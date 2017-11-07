After BJP, Brahmin Organisation Oppose The Release Of Padmavati

Trouble seems to be mounting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, with now a Brahmin organisation, Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha, deciding to oppose release of his magnum opus.

In a statement, Suersh Mishra, state president of Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha said that they will not tolerate “distortion” of historical facts at any cost.

The Sri Rajput Karni Sena, an organization of Rajput community, has already opposed release of the film on December 1 on the same grounds.

Mishra said: “As per the feelings of the general public, screening of this movie should be stopped otherwise the Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha will oppose this movie.”

He said, “They (Bhansali’s team) are trying to defame Padmavati by distorting historical facts. No one can tolerate this.”

The film has been steeped in trouble since shooting began. In January, activists of the Sri Rajput Karni Sena had protested, manhandled and misbehaved with the crew of Padmavati claiming that Bhansali was distorting historical facts in the movie.

They had also damaged some cameras and other types of equipment. Bhansali had to stop shooting.

In March, some miscreants broke the mirrors in Padmini Mahal (palace) in Chittorgarh Fort where Alauddin Khilji is believed to have seen Rani Padmavati or Padmini.

The Karni Sena claims that mirror was invented years after the incident is claimed to have happened so it is a completely untrue and false story.

On November 3, the Karni Sena had called for a Chittorgarh bandh, which it claimed was a success.

Rani Padmini or Padmavati was the queen of Chittorgarh.

The Sri Rajput Karni Sena with the help of like-minded organisations plans to organize a big rally in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on November 12 against the movie.