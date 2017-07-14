After receiving encouraging feedback for the Abhay Deol and Diana Penty starrer ‘Happy Bhaag Jayegi, director Mudassar Aziz is now planning on a sequel to the comedy. However, the movie decent run at the box office. Although the film lacked depth, but the comic sequences stole the show.

Earlier there were reports that Mudassar Aziz, the director of the movie had started working on the script of the sequel but stopped midway to complete Happy Bhag Jayegi first. Reportedly a script is now in place and the team will also start planning the shoot soon.

According to a report in DNA, Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in for the male lead in the movie opposite Sonakshi Sinha. And now, they both are expected to reunite for the sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi which originally starred Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal and Jimmy Shergill.

The rort also stated that initially, Ayushmann Khurrana was approached for the role but the actor was busy shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s next directorial, he couldn’t accommodate the dates.

This will be the first time Aditya and Sonakshi will be sharing the screen. Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in OK Jaanu which doomed at the box office whereas Sonakshi was seen playing the role of a journalist in the movie Noor which didn’t do quite well.We hope this Jodi brings a refreshing chemistry on screen.

The original film starring Abhay Deol and Diana Penty was a sleeper hit, the reason Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and director Mudassar Aziz are taking it forward. However, the sequel is completely different with a new set of lead actors.