AEW entering the pro-wrestling business has really changed the dynamics. WWE isn’t a monopoly anymore, hence pro-wrestlers are actually getting a chance to choose between what’s best for them. The latest we hear is that Tony Khan has his eyes locked on Finn Balor, and Vince McMahon is very much aware of it.

Balor’s skills and charming persona need no introduction, and there are no ifs and buts for any new promotion to not sign him. As many former WWE wrestlers have jumped the ship in the past and joined AEW, Tony Khan would be more than happy to bring Balor’s talent under his wings.

As per Ringside News, Vince McMahon never really liked Finn Balor. Interestingly, Balor was allowed to become the first-ever Universal Champion but doesn’t advocate that the WWE boss has an affinity towards him. However, Vince is quite aware that AEW is looking to secure a deal with Balor once his contract is expired. And it seems, Vince won’t let go Balor easily.

A source close to Ringside News states, “Vince never had faith in Balor. Even when he made him the first Universal Champion. Paul Heyman would feel much differently if he was still Executive Director of RAW. That being said, WWE has not released the first-ever Universal Champion. His contract isn’t cheap, but ‘even if he’s making a million a year, that’s not a lot of money by today’s standards,” the report said.

Meanwhile, apart from such backstage reports, WWE is currently in news due to its upcoming event, Royal Rumble 2022. The main highlight is Brock Lesnar (champion) versus Bobby Lashley. This would be for the first time, the duo will be sharing the ring for the title match.

