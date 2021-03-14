IMPACT Sacrifice 2021 was held early today, and we much say it was an action-filled event was. With nine matches held, a few wrestlers retained their titles while a couple of others got crowned the champions in the bouts they participated in. One of the wins of the night was that of reigning Knockouts Championship Deonna Purrazzo.

Advertisement

Purrazzo and ODB met in the ring during IMPACT Sacrifice, and the match between two of the most dominant female superstars was a treat to watch. Deonna, the reigning champion in the category, retained her title in stunning fashion – she forced her opponent to tap out.

Advertisement

But it wasn’t an easy one. ODB defeated a handful of other superstars last week to face Deonna Purrazzo and have a chance at winning the title. Despite a series of changes to knockout Purrazzo. ODB was unable to capitalize on a win. Deonna survived several hits, including a huge boot and power-slam, during the match with ODB.

After quite a while, Deonna Purrazzo locked her opponent into an arm-bar, and ODB had no choice but to tap out once both her arms were locked. Check out some snippets from the IMPACT Sacrifice 2021 match here:

IMPACT took to social media and announced the news of Deonna Purrazzo’s win and her retaining the title.

Check out the complete Impact Sacrifice 2021 results here:

Match 1 – Decay, Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve (w/ Rosemary) vs. Reno Scum — Winners: Decay with the Taurus Driver

Match 2 – Havok & Nevaeh vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K — Winners: Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K

Match 3 – James Storm & Chris Sabin vs. Violent By Design, Deaner & Joe Doering (w/ Eric Young) — Winners: Violent By Design with Rhino’s help

Match 4 – [Holds Harmless] Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers — Winner: Eddie Edwards

Match 5 – [Knockouts Tag Team Championship] Fire N’ Flava, Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz — Winners: Fire N’ Flava

Match 6 – [X-Division Championship] TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin (w/ Madman Fulton) — Winner: Ace Austin

Match 7 – [Knockouts Championship] Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. ODB — Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Match 8 – [World Tag Team Championship] The Good Brothers (c) vs. FinJuice — Winners: FinJuice

Match 9 – Impact & TNA World Heavyweight Championship Rich Swann vs. Moose — Winner: Rich Swann

Impressed with the IMPACT Sacrifice 2021 winners?

Must Read: Wrestlemania 37 Tickets Sale Update & Prices Out; Bobby Lashley Gets A New Entrance Which Gives ‘All Mighty’ Feel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube