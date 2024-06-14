The second week of June 2024 ends, and it has been exciting so far. Last year, we were treated to horror and comedy content online and in theatres. Now that another weekend is here, we are sure you’re wondering ‘What to Watch This Weekend’ at home and also in theatres. Well, the buzz for Chandu Champion is quite high, and The Boys Season 4 has also received a lot of great reviews.

Along with these popular titles, some other options are also available to watch on OTT and in theatres this weekend. Take a look at the same below.

What To Watch This Weekend On OTT

Netflix

The Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2

The remaining episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 are now available to stream. It stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in the lead roles. Go binge on it as soon as possible to find out what happens to Penelope and Colin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Dibakar Banerjee’s 2024 film has dropped on the streaming platform this week. The movie released on April 19, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Gangs of Godavari

Vishwak Sen’s Telugu action drama is now available to stream on Netflix. Gangs of Godavari is directed by Krishna Chaitanya and released in theatres on May 31, 2024. It also stars Anjali, Neha Shetty, Nassar and P Sai Kumar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 12

Kapil Sharma’s show will feature popular Indian rappers – Badshah, Divine and Karan. The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 12 will be released on Netflix on June 15, 2024, at 8 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Indian Kapil Show Only On Netflix (@thegreatindiankapilshow)

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Season 4

They’re back with more madness and absurdity to blow away your minds. The Boys Season 4 is a satire on superheroes that will give you many ‘WTF’ moments. The first three episodes were released this week and star Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BOYS (@theboystv)

Disney+ Hotstar

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy’s Do Aur Do Pyaar released on Disney+ Hotstar this week. It’s a story of a broken marriage and reconnecting with love again. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, DADP will definitely leave a smile on your face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

What To Watch This Weekend In Theatres

Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan’s first release of 2024 is a sports biopic. Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on India’s first Paralympic Gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Watch out for Kartik’s amazing performance in this inspiring tale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Inside Out 2

Our Riley is all grown up and has to deal with new emotions as a teenager, especially Anxiety. Pixar’s Inside Out 2 will definitely resonate with people of all ages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixar (@pixar)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Star Wars: The Acolyte Cast Guide: Every Character Role Explained In This American Sci-Fi Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News