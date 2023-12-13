Romantic comedies with a holiday or Christmas theme have always been enjoyable. There’s a certain flair to them. They’ve always been a trend and are almost on par with classic holiday films like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Meet Me in St. Louis.” Even better now — with streamers like Hallmark and Netflix, we have mass production of rom-coms and almost each one ends up being more enjoyable than the other — think “Love is in the Air” or perhaps Emma Robert’s “Holidate.” So, if you’ve run out of rom-coms to enjoy this holiday season, we’ve got you covered.

Here is a compilation of five romantic comedy films with a Christmas theme that you can wind down with. Because Christmas only gets better and cozier with a nice rom-com to curl up to.

1. Love Actually

Richard Curtis’s “Love Actually” is one of the most popular Christmas romantic comedies ever made. Released in 2003, this film features an ensemble of seasoned actors, adding to its popularity. Additionally, it is marked as one of the first major roles for actress Keira Knightly that kickstarted her acting career. The cast consists of Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson, Thomas Sangster, and many more.

“Love Actually” features nine different love stories of nine different couples. However, not all these stories are wholesome, and not all of them end happily. The film, set during the holidays, is all about the complexities of love.

You can watch “Love Actually” on Prime Video.

2. The Holiday

“The Holiday,” directed by Nancy Meyers, is a romantic comedy released in 2006 featuring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black.

“The Holiday” is the kind of rom-com that will leave you warm inside. It follows the story of two heartbroken women, Iris Simpkins, and Amanda Woods, both trying to move on from really bad breakups. These women live on opposite sides of the globe and decide to swap homes for a Christmas getaway, leading to unexpected love.

“The Holiday” can be streamed on Hulu.

3. Last Christmas

Paul Feig’s “Last Christmas,” released in 2019, is based on the hit Wham! Song of the same name. It features Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding in the titular roles.

“Last Christmas” follows the story of an aspiring singer, Kate, who works in a Christmas gift shop. Nothing seems to go right for Kate until she meets a mysterious man, Tom, who piques her interest almost instantly. The movie is mainly about their developing relationship.

“Last Christmas” is available to stream on Hulu.

4. While You Were Sleeping

Jon Turteltaub’s “While You Were Sleeping” is a very common name around town. It features Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman in the lead roles and was released in 1995.

Sandra Bullock’s character, Lucy, is a fare token collector for the Chicago Transit Authority. One day, she saves the life of one of the regular passengers, Peter, who goes into a coma. She gets misidentified as Peter’s finance in the hospital, and instead of telling the truth, she rolls with it. Things get complicated when she starts falling in love with Peter’s brother.

You can watch “While You Were Sleeping” on Disney+

5. Holidate

Holidate is a 2020 Netflix film directed by John Whitesel, featuring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey.

Emma Robert’s character, Sloane, is tired of being mocked by her family for being single. Coincidentally, she runs into Jackson at the mall, and both of them decide to be each other’s dates for Christmas.

“Holidate” can be streamed on Netflix.

Even if you find yourself without a date this Christmas, you can still experience the love vicariously through these rom-coms. So, whether you’re sharing your holidays with someone special or going at them solo, let these movies add a touch of magic to your Christmas.

