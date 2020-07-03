Virgin Bhanupriya Trailer: Urvashi Rautela's Journey Of DESIRE Is Entertaining But It's Rajinikanth Punch That Made Us LOL





After enjoying a fair buzz, the trailer of Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya has finally been dropped. Strictly for adults, the trailer is full of laughter and entertaining elements.

From the last few days, Virgin Bhanupriya was in the news be it due to its title or concept. Yesterday, the trailer was dropped on YouTube and currently, it’s trending at 6th position. While Urvashi Rautela looks sizzling even in her nerd look, there were few punches that evoke laughter.

As per the trailer, Virgin Bhanupriya is about a girl who is desperate to get rid of ‘still virgin’ tag. It is seen that she fails in every attempt she makes in a gist of losing virginity. On the whole, it’s a fun ride but it’s dialogue “Abey virginity hai, Rajinikanth ki haddiyaan nahi, jo tutegi nahi,” leaves you in splits.

Check out the trailer below:

Virgin Bhanupriya also features Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, and Brijendra Kala. It will premiere on 16th July on ZEE5.

Meanwhile, Gautam Gulati, who plays an important part in Virgin Bhanupriya, says the film is a new concept where female desire will take centre stage.

“The trailer gave me early jitters when I saw it for the first time. It’s a completely new concept where female desire will take centre stage. I play a boy next door and my character’s entry in Bhanupriya’s life will completely shake the plot of the film,” Gautam said to IANS.

