Kriti Kharbanda Watches As Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat & Pet Dog ‘Meditate’

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda took a witty jibe when she caught her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat and his pet dog Drogo sleeping on the floor.

Posting a picture on Instagram Stories of Pulkit Samrat and the dog dozing off on the floor, she wrote: “They meditate. I watch.”

Kriti Kharbanda had recently shared a sun-kissed image of herself recently.

“A little sunshine #Sundayvibes,” Kriti Kharbanda had captioned the image.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti“, which also stars her beau Pulkit, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

Kriti Kharbanda will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.

