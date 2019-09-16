VIRAL VIDEO: Hulk AKA Mark Ruffalo Is Impressed With School Kids’ Performance On ‘Avengers Assemble’

It’s been four months since the release of the biggest blockbuster in the world, Avengers: Endgame and we are still not over it. Every now and then, the actors keeps sharing BTS videos and pictures with us and it makes us all nostalgic. Marvel has recently unveiled its phase five and it has already got the fans excited with a handful of new movies and series.

Mark Ruffalo shared a video on Twitter where the high school students recreated the climax of Avengers: Endgame. The students are dressed as superheroes and are performing in front of a live audience. From Captain America’s ‘Avengers Assemble’ to Iron Man snatching Thanos gauntlet, these kids have projected everything so phenomenally. Hulk aka Mark Ruffalo shared the video on his Twitter account and wrote, “Wow, pretty mind-blowing.”

Check out the video here:

The video has gone viral and has more than 2.5 million views.

Avengers: Endgame dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar to gain the number one spot at the worldwide box office.

